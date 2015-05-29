FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China's Lenovo explores possible Dim Sum bonds
May 29, 2015 / 2:10 AM / 2 years ago

China's Lenovo explores possible Dim Sum bonds

Spencer Anderson

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, May 29 (IFR) - Chinese computer manufacturer Lenovo Group has announced it is exploring the possibility of a CNH-denominated bond issue.

Lenovo has mandated ABC, Citigroup and DBS as joint global coordinators. The three banks will serve as joint lead managers and joint bookrunners with ANZ, Barclays, BNP Paribas, Credit Suisse, Shanghai Pudong Development Bank Hong Kong and Standard Chartered.

Lenovo’s biggest shareholder, Beijing-based Legend Holdings, is set to seek approval for a US$2bn Hong Kong IPO next week.

Reporting By Spencer Anderson, editing by Steve Garton and Daniel Stanton

