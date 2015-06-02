Woori Bank's AT1 bond offering expected as early as Wednesday

HONG KONG, June 2 (IFR) - Woori Bank, rated A1/A-/A-, has announced terms for its inaugural offering of Additional Tier 1 bonds, expected to come as early as tomorrow after a series of investor calls.

The Basel III-compliant 144A/Reg S bonds will be issued at a 30-year tenor, which will roll over perpetually if the issuer does not redeem them.

The bonds are callable from year five at the first optional redemption date and, thereafter, every five years on the day.

The principal will be fully written down during a non-viability event, which will take place if Woori is designated insolvent pursuant to Korea’s Act on the Structural Improvement of the Financial Industry.

Interest-payment cancellations are fully discretionary and non-cumulative.

The AT1s will rank below the Korean bank’s senior liabilities, but senior to all equity classes, excluding those that constitute its Tier 2 capital.

The notes will be issued off the company’s US$7bn GMTN programme.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Barclays, Citigroup, Commerzbank and Nomura are active bookrunners. BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole, Deutsche Bank and JP Morgan are passives. (Reporting By Frances Yoon, editing by Dharsan Singh)