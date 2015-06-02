FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 2, 2015 / 3:26 AM / 2 years ago

Macquarie Bank gives guidance for Tier 2 dollar bonds

John Weavers

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, June 2 (IFR) - Macquarie Bank has announced price talk for an offering of US dollar benchmark Reg S/144A 10-year bullet Tier 2 notes to yield Treasuries plus high 200s.

Citigroup, HSBC, JP Morgan and Macquarie Capital are joint bookrunners on the trade, which is due to price later today during New York trading hours.

Macquarie Bank is an A2/A/A credit, while its new T2 notes are expected to be rated Baa3/BBB-/A-.

ANZ is the only Australian bank to have raised funds previously through Basel III-compliant T2 notes in the 144A market. In March 2014, it sold a USD800m 10-year bullet at 180bp over Treasuries. (Reporting by John Weavers, editing by Dharsan Singh and Daniel Stanton)

