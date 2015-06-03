FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lenovo markets five-year Dim Sum at 5.375% area
June 3, 2015

Lenovo markets five-year Dim Sum at 5.375% area

Spencer Anderson

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, June 3 (IFR) - Lenovo is expected to price five-year Dim Sum bond to yield around 5.375%. The notes could price as early as today.

ABC, Citigroup and DBS are joint global co-ordinators, as well as joint line managers and bookrunners with ANZ, Barclays, BNP Paribas, China Construction Bank, Credit Suisse, MUFG, Shanghai Pudong Development Bank and Standard Chartered.

The Reg S senior unsecured bonds will be listed in Hong Kong under English law.

The issuer is not rated. (Reporting By Spencer Anderson, editing by Dharsan Singh and Daniel Stanton)

