India's Mahindra & Mahindra plans debut US dollar bond

SINGAPORE, June 4 (IFR) - India’s Mahindra & Mahindra plans to offer a debut US dollar bond, according to sources aware of the situation.

The company, locally rated Triple A, is seeking international ratings. Banks for the offering are expected to be mandated soon.

The company is the largest manufacturer of tractors in India and also has presence in other sectors, such as construction equipment, aerospace, agriculture, energy and defence. (Reporting By Manju Dalal, editing by Dharsan Singh and Daniel Stanton)