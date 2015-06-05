FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Krung Thai Bank readies ringgit bonds in Malaysia
June 5, 2015 / 4:18 AM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Krung Thai Bank readies ringgit bonds in Malaysia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds name of arranger and last Thai issuer in ringgit)

By Kit Yin Boey

SINGAPORE, June 5 (IFR) - State-owned Krung Thai Bank is setting up senior MTN and Tier 2 subordinated notes programmes in Malaysia, with the combined size of both to be for up to M$5bn (US$1.35bn).

CIMB is sole arranger for the programme.

The Thai lender is one of the largest banks in Thailand with a 19% share of the deposits market. The Thai Government holds a 55% stake in the bank.

Ram Ratings has assigned an AA1 to the senior notes and AA2 to the sub debt. The rating agency noted that Krung Thai’s capitalisation was sound with common equity Tier 1 and total capital ratios of 10.0% and 14.2%, respectively, as of end-December.

CIMB Thai was the last Thai issuer to tap the ringgit bond market, selling a Basel III compliant Tier 2 M$400m bond in June last year. (Reporting By Kit Yin Boey, editing by Dharsan Singh and Daniel Stanton)

