Busan Bank narrows guidance for three-year Samurai
#Financials
June 8, 2015 / 2:06 AM / 2 years ago

Busan Bank narrows guidance for three-year Samurai

Frances Yoon

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, June 8 (IFR) - South Korea’s Busan Bank , rated A2/BBB+ (Moody‘s/Fitch), has announced final price guidance on a three-year Samurai bond to yield 42bp over yen offer-side swaps.

The offering was originally shown to investors last week at a yield in the 40bp-50bp area. The issue will price tomorrow.

JCR sees Busan as an A rated long-term issuer and has a similar view of its foreign senior unsecured debt.

Daiwa, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley and Mizuho are leads on the offering. (Reporting By Frances Yoon, editing by Dharsan Singh and Daniel Stanton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
