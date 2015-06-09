FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Credit Agricole picks banks for Tier 2 Samurai
June 9, 2015 / 4:12 AM / 2 years ago

Credit Agricole picks banks for Tier 2 Samurai

Frances Yoon

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, June 9 (IFR) - French bank Credit Agricole has mandated itself, Daiwa, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley, Mizuho, Nomura and SMBC Nikko for a Tier 2 Samurai.

The announcement comes after a roadshow that wrapped up late last month.

The deal is expected this month and may come in similar tenors as Societe Generale, which priced a 10-year fixed, a 10NC5 and 10-year floater worth 43.6 billion yen (US$350 million) last week.

Reporting By Frances Yoon,; Editing by Vincent Baby and Daniel Stanton

