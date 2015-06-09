Credit Agricole picks banks for Tier 2 Samurai

HONG KONG, June 9 (IFR) - French bank Credit Agricole has mandated itself, Daiwa, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley, Mizuho, Nomura and SMBC Nikko for a Tier 2 Samurai.

The announcement comes after a roadshow that wrapped up late last month.

The deal is expected this month and may come in similar tenors as Societe Generale, which priced a 10-year fixed, a 10NC5 and 10-year floater worth 43.6 billion yen (US$350 million) last week.