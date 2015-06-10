UPDATE 1-France's BPCE markets debut Singapore dollar Tier 2 bond

(Adds background throughout)

By Kit Yin Boey

SINGAPORE, June 10 (IFR) - French bank BPCE has kicked off bookbuilding on a Singapore-dollar issue of Basel III-compliant Tier 2 capital, its first offering in the city’s local debt market, according to terms of the offering seen by IFR.

The deal is BPCE’s third subordinated debt issue in the Asian currency markets so far this year, as European banks diversify their funding sources to beef up capital in line with new international guidelines laid out following the financial crisis.

On Tuesday, France’s Credit Agricole picked banks for an issue of yen-denominated (Samurai) Tier 2 debt, following in the footsteps of Societe Generale, which raised JPY43.6bn (US$350 million) last week via its own Samurai Tier 2 bond.

BPCE, which is less familiar to Asian investors than longer-established French lenders despite being the country’s second-largest banking group, had flagged its interest in the Singapore dollar market during a roadshow almost two months ago.

Proposed terms for its 10.5-year NC5.5 notes call for a yield in the 4.5% area.

BPCE has already issued T2 capital securities in renminbi and yen this year. It also sold an A$800 million (US$624 million) dual-tranche five-year Kangaroo bond in April.

The T2 deal in Singapore follows a S$500 million (US$360 million) debut from Australia’s ANZ. That 3.75% 12NC7 T2 bond priced three months ago after receiving strong demand from investors.

BPCE is rated A2/A/A and its Singapore dollar issue is expected to be assigned ratings of Baa3/BBB/A-. There is an interest rate reset at year five.

Barclays, DBS, Natixis and UOB are joint bookrunners.

BPCE, formed in 2009, is the parent of investment bank Natixis, savings bank Caisse d‘Epargne and cooperative lender Banque Populaire.