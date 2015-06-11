FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Philippines' Vista Land markets seven-year US dollar bond
Sections
Featured
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Hurricane Costs
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
U.N. to vote on weakened North Korea sanctions
North Korea
U.N. to vote on weakened North Korea sanctions
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 11, 2015 / 1:46 AM / 2 years ago

Philippines' Vista Land markets seven-year US dollar bond

Frances Yoon

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, June 11 (IFR) - Philippine property developer Vista Land & Lifescapes is marketing a new US dollar transaction after completing a tender offer for its 2018s and 2019s.

The seven-year Reg S bond offering is being marketed to yield around 7.75%.

DBS and HSBC are joint global co-ordinators and bookrunners of the bond, which is being issued from Vista’s US$1bn EMTN programme.

BDO Capital and China Banking Corporation are joint domestic lead managers for the offering.

Reporting By Frances Yoon; Editing by Vincent Baby and Daniel Stanton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.