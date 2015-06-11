BPCE debuts in Sing dollars with competitive Tier 2 issue

SINGAPORE, June 11 (IFR) - BPCE became the first French bank to sell Basel III-compliant Tier 2 issue in Singapore yesterday, opening the door further for more European banks keen to explore new markets to beef up bank capital.

The 10.5-year non call 5.5 issue, the first Singapore dollar deal for BPCE, garnered a final book of S$225 million (US$167.3 million) from 40 accounts, a good achievement given the lack of familiarity with the credit in the local investor market.

Coming three months after Australia’s ANZ successfully raised S$500 million from a sale of 3.75% 12NC7 Tier 2 issue, the new deal cements the depth of liquidity and acceptance of loss absorption bank capital securities in the Singapore dollar bond market.

The BPCE deal priced to yield 4.45%, inside guidance in the 4.5% area, and gave up no new issue concession in the process. Such competitive pricing has not gone unnoticed by other European banks which are looking to expand funding sources to beef up capital in line with new international guidelines following the global financial crisis.

“We had issuers lined up to tap bank capital funds in the offshore renminbi market but a collapse of the five-year cross-currency swaps in that market and BPCE’s successful deal are now making these issuers turn to the Singapore market,” said a debt syndicate banker. “We are in a lot of discussions with these potential issuers now.”

The deal was not an overnight execution. BPCE had held roadshows in Singapore back in April for a preliminary indicative 10NC5 deal at around 4%. The new terms are an improvement with an extension in tenor for a higher yield, but the two-month gap also gave investors sufficient time to familiarise themselves with its credit profile.

BPCE is France’s second largest bank, providing a full range of commercial banking services as a cooperative banking institution. It is regarded to have systemic importance to the French economy, earning it a spot on the Basel Committee’s Global systemically important bank list.

The bank, formed in 2009, is the parent of investment bank Natixis, savings bank Caisse d‘Epargne and cooperative lender Banque Populaire.

Joint leads Barclays, DBS, Natixis and UOB had kept the target size small at a minimum of S$100 million in view of the lack of name familiarity and macro headwinds driven by worries over the Greece debt issue.

But they were pleasantly surprised when an oversubscription in final orders allowed BPCE to bump up the final issue size to S$150 million.

Significantly, insurance companies bought a 27% share of the deal, reflecting a growing comfort with the credit. Private banks bought 60% while fund managers and banks bought 12%. Geographically, the deal attracted foreign buyers which accounted for 27% of the deal, leaving Singapore with 73%. The deal was done at a level attractive to the issuer, inside where it would have funded in the Euro markets. At a yield of 4.5%, BPCE would have saved about 15bp-20bp.

But it left something on the table for the investors if BPCE’s Rmb750 million 5.75% 10NC5 deal, tied up in March, is used as a reference. The Dim Sum T2 was quoted at 101.50/101.50 or a yield of 5.38%, which would have translated to 4.21% post-swaps.

“BPCE is doing the deal, as it has done in the rest of Asia, for strategic reasons - diversification of investor base and accessing new markets,” said a banker involved in the deal. (Reporting By Kit Yin Boey; Editing by Vincent Baby and Daniel Stanton)