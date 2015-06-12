FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
KDB prices Rmb1bn Dim Sum bond
Sections
Featured
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Hurricane Costs
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
U.N. to vote on weakened North Korea sanctions
North Korea
U.N. to vote on weakened North Korea sanctions
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 12, 2015 / 9:27 AM / 2 years ago

KDB prices Rmb1bn Dim Sum bond

Spencer Anderson

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, June 12 (IFR) - Korea Development Bank has priced a 1 billion yuan (US$161 million) three-year offshore renminbi bond at 3.55%.

The final pricing matches earlier guidance.

Details on the order book were not immediately available.

The Reg S senior unsecured bonds will list in Singapore under English law.

Standard Chartered was the sole bookrunner. It was also a joint lead manager with CCB Asia.

The bonds are expected to be rated Aa3/AA-. (Reporting By Spencer Anderson; Editing by Steve Garton and Daniel Stanton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.