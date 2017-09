HONG KONG, June 15 (IFR) - Export-Import Bank of Korea has appointed Credit Suisse, Credit Agricole, HSBC, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan, Mizuho and Morgan Stanley for an SEC-registered US dollar bond offering.

The deal could come as early as this week.

The issuer, rated Aa3/A+/AA-, raised 1.25 billion yuan (US$201 million) from a three-year Dim Sum issue earlier this month. (Reporting By Frances Yoon; Edited by Vincent Baby and Daniel Stanton)