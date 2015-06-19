FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China Life readies first PRC insurer core Tier 2 capital bonds
June 19, 2015 / 2:12 AM / 2 years ago

China Life readies first PRC insurer core Tier 2 capital bonds

Frances Yoon

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, June 19 (IFR) - China Life (Aa3/AA-/A+) will kick off meetings with fixed-income investors for the PRC’s first capital offering that complies with regulations aimed at strengthening the insurance sector.

China’s largest insurer will kick off the meetings on Monday in Hong Kong, Singapore and London for the perpetual non-call five notes, expected to be rated A3/A/A-.

The notes count as Core Tier 2 bonds under China’s Risk-Oriented Solvency System (C-ROSS). The bonds will not have loss-absorption features.

BNP Paribas, Citigroup and HSBC are joint global coordinators for the Reg S offering, and will also act as bookrunners with Bank of America Merrill Lynch, CICC HK Securities and Goldman Sachs. (Reporting by Frances Yoon,; editing by Dharsan Singh and Daniel Stanton)

