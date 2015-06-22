Tianjin Binhai New Area C&I appoints banks for dollar bonds

HONG KONG, June 22 (IFR) - Tianjin Binhai New Area Construction & Investment Group (A3/A-/A-) has mandated Bank of China, DBS, HSBC, Standard Chartered and Shanghai Pudong Development Bank’s Hong Kong branch as joint global coordinators and joint bookrunners for an offering of senior US dollar bonds.

The company will meet fixed-income investors in Hong Kong, Singapore and London from tomorrow.

The same banks will also work as joint lead managers on the offering with China Construction Bank, ICBC and Wing Lung Bank

The bonds will carry an unconditional and irrevocable guarantee from Binhai Jiantou (Hong Kong) Development. Wholly owned subsidiary Zhaohai Investment (BVI) will issue the bonds.

The notes are expected to be rated Baa1/BBB+/A-.

The guarantor is also a wholly owned entity of Tianjin Binhai New Area Construction & Investment Group, which the Tianjin Government fully controls through the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administrative Commission of Tianjin Municipal People’s Government. (Reporting By Frances Yoon; editing by Dharsan Singh and Daniel Stanton)