Ascott markets Sing dollar subordinated perpetual bonds
#Financials
June 23, 2015 / 1:53 AM / 2 years ago

Ascott markets Sing dollar subordinated perpetual bonds

Kit Yin Boey

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, June 23 (IFR) - Ascott Residence Trust is offering Singapore dollar non-call five perpetual bonds at a price guidance for a yield in the 5% area.

It will be the issuer’s second perpetual bonds, following a S$150 million 5% perp callable in 2019 issued last October.

Ascott is a Baa3 credit to Moody‘s, but its subordinated Reg S notes are unrated. There will be a reset at the end of year five and every five years thereafter, based on the prevailing Singapore dollar five-year SOR plus the fixed spread.

OCBC is sole lead manager. Pricing is expected as early as today. (Reporting By Kit Yin Boey; editing by Dharsan Singh and Daniel Stanton)

