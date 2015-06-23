FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Baidu names Goldman, JP Morgan for proposed dollar bond issue
Sections
Featured
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Technology
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 23, 2015 / 1:57 AM / 2 years ago

Baidu names Goldman, JP Morgan for proposed dollar bond issue

Frances Yoon

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, June 23 (IFR) - Chinese tech giant Baidu has mandated Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan for an offering of SEC-registered US dollar bonds.

Moody’s has assigned an A3 rating, with a positive outlook, to the senior unsecured notes, proceeds of which will be used for general working capital purposes.

After the deal, the credit rating agency expects the company’s debt-to-Ebitda ratio to go up to just below 2x at the end of this year from 1.6x last December.

Baidu last June sold a US$1 billion five-year bond offering at 125bp over US Treasuries, in a deal managed by the same two banks. (Reporting By Frances Yoon; editing by Dharsan Singh and Daniel Stanton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.