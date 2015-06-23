FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-China's Baidu opens books for dual-tranche dollar bonds
June 23, 2015 / 2:12 AM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-China's Baidu opens books for dual-tranche dollar bonds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds price guidance)

By Frances Yoon

HONG KONG, June 23 (IFR) - Chinese tech giant Baidu is marketing SEC-registered US dollar bonds of five and 10 years at respective yields of around 160bp and 200bp over US Treasuries.

Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan are joint bookrunners.

Moody’s has assigned an A3 rating, with a positive outlook, to the senior unsecured notes, proceeds of which will be used for general working capital purposes.

After the deal, the credit rating agency expects the company’s debt-to-Ebitda ratio to go up to just below 2x at the end of this year from 1.6x last December.

Baidu last June sold a US$1 billion five-year bond to yield 125bp over US Treasuries, in an offering the same two banks had managed. (Reporting By Frances Yoon; editing by Dharsan Singh and Daniel Stanton)

