Philippines' Security Bank gives guidance for dollar bond
January 27, 2015

Philippines' Security Bank gives guidance for dollar bond

Frances Yoon

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Jan 27 (IFR) - The Philippines’ Security Bank Corporation has announced price guidance on an offering of five-year Reg S bonds to yield around 4.2%.

Standard & Poor’s is expected to assign the fixed-rate senior unsecured US dollar benchmark bonds a BB+ rating, on par with that on the issuer. The lender also has a BB rating from Fitch.

The proceeds will be used to extend the bank’s term liabilities and expand its foreign currency deposit unit funding base.

ANZ, Deutsche Bank and UBS are the joint bookrunners. The Development Bank of Philippines and SB Capital are the domestic lead arrangers. (Reporting By Frances Yoon, editing by Dharsan Singh and Daniel Stanton)

