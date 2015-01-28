FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sino-Ocean Land opens books for US dollar bond
January 28, 2015 / 6:52 AM / 3 years ago

Sino-Ocean Land opens books for US dollar bond

Frances Yoon

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Jan 28 (IFR) - Sino-Ocean Land has announced a dual-tranche 5/12-year US dollar benchmark bond offering that is being marketing to yield around 370bp and 435bp over US Treasuries respectively.

The Reg S notes are expected to be rated Baa3/BBB-/BBB-, which is on par with the ratings of the guarantor. Sino-Ocean Land Holdings Limited will be guaranteeing the notes.

It also includes a change of control at 101%.

HSBC, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley are the joint global co-ordinators. They will also act as joint bookrunners with Bank of China (Hong Kong), BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank, DBS and Wing Lung Bank.

The proceeds will be used to repay existing debt and for general corporate purposes. (Reporting By Frances Yoon, editing by Dharsan Singh and Daniel Stanton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
