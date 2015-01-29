FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russell-Davison new head of DCM at Standard Chartered
January 29, 2015

Russell-Davison new head of DCM at Standard Chartered

Daniel Stanton

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Jan 29 (IFR) - Standard Chartered has appointed Aaron Russell-Davison head of debt capital markets with immediate effect.

Russell-Davison had been head of capital markets for ASEAN since July 2013, having joined StanChart in November 2009 as head of Asian bond syndicate. He will report to Henrik Raber, global head of capital markets, and remain based in Singapore.

Lynette Ortiz will take over as head of capital markets, ASEAN, on April 1. (Reporting By Daniel Stanton, editing by Dharsan Singh)

