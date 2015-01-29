FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
World Bank breaks new ground in Kauri market
January 29, 2015 / 4:25 AM / 3 years ago

World Bank breaks new ground in Kauri market

John Weavers

2 Min Read

SYDNEY, Jan 29 (IFR) - The International Bank for Reconstruction and Development extended the Kauri market’s rapid start to the year with Wednesday’s record-breaking NZ$800m (US$586m) five-year print.

This is the largest bond offering in the market and matches the NZ$800m IBRD raised through last year’s tap of its 4.625% February 2019 Kauri line.

The fourth Kauri deal of 2015 takes this year’s supply up to NZ$2.1bn. This is well above the total sales of NZ$925m in January 2014 during a year when annual issuance hit a record NZ$6.325bn, comfortably exceeding 2007’s previous high of NZ$5.525bn.

The Kauri upturn is largely a result of reduced, alternative New Zealand Government supply with fiscal year 2014-2015’s planned gross sovereign bond issuance of NZ$8.0bn less than the NZ$8.7bn of redemptions due over the period.

The 3.75% February 10 2020s priced at 99.589587 for a yield of 3.841%, 17bp over mid swaps and 56.1bp wide of the April 2020 New Zealand Government bond.

Domestic investors bought 74% of the bond with Japanese accounts taking 11%, the Americas taking 5%, Europe and the Middle East taking 4%, with Australia and Asia taking 3% each.

Banks accounted for 73%, asset managers for 22%, while central banks and official institutions took up the remaining 5%.

The Triple A rated World Bank arm is the largest issuer of Kauri bonds globally with NZ$6bn now outstanding, almost double second-placed Nordic Investment Bank’s NZ$3.025bn total. (Reporting By John Weavers, editing by Dharsan Singh and Daniel Stanton)

