Tencent heard to be preparing US dollar return
January 29, 2015 / 4:45 AM / 3 years ago

Tencent heard to be preparing US dollar return

Frances Yoon

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Jan 29 (IFR) - Chinese internet company Tencent Holdings is heard to be planning a US dollar bond. Barclays, Deutsche Bank and Goldman Sachs are said to be close to the transaction, which is expected to come as early as next week. Other banks may be added to the syndicate.

The 144A/Reg S transaction may come in a dual tranche format that is longer in tenor than the previous three- and five-year notes, according to a source close to the transaction.

The last time the company issued a US dollar bond was last April, when it priced a US$2.5bn 144A/Reg S offering that received a US$13.1bn order book. The US$500m three-year bond priced at 115bp over US Treasuries and a US$2bn five-year at 165bp over Treasuries. (Reporting By Frances Yoon, editing by Daniel Stanton)

