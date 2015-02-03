Shimao Property bond receives orders of over US$1bn

HONG KONG, Feb 3 (IFR) - Shimao Property Holdings Ltd , rated Ba2/BB/BB+, has locked in orders in excess of US$1bn for an offering of US dollar Reg S 7-year non-call four benchmark bonds.

The bonds are being marketed to yield in the 8.75% area.

HSBC, Standard Chartered, Goldman Sachs and UBS are joint global co-ordinators on the offering, as well as joint bookrunners with JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley and CLSA.

The notes, which have expected ratings of Ba3/BB-/BB+, may price as early as today. (Reporting By Frances Yoon, editing by Dharsan Singh and Daniel Stanton)