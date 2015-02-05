FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRICE TALK: ICBC Luxembourg USD 3-yr Reg S FRN Libor+160bp area
February 5, 2015 / 1:41 AM / 3 years ago

PRICE TALK: ICBC Luxembourg USD 3-yr Reg S FRN Libor+160bp area

Daniel Stanton

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Feb 5 (IFR) - ICBC, Luxembourg branch, has provided price guidance of 3-month US Libor plus 160bp area for an offering of US dollar benchmark 3-year floating-rate notes.

The senior unsecured Reg S floater, off the A1/A rated issuer’s MTN programme, is expected to score an A1 from Moody‘s. Proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes.

ICBC Asia, ICBC Singapore, BNP Paribas and Standard Chartered (B&D) are joint global co-ordinators. They are also joint bookrunners with HSBC, ICBC International and Standard Bank. (Reporting By Daniel Stanton, editing by Dharsan Singh)

