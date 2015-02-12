FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Solusi Tunas Pratama announces bond guidance
February 12, 2015 / 3:50 AM / 3 years ago

Solusi Tunas Pratama announces bond guidance

Frances Yoon

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Feb 12 (IFR) - PT Solusi Tunas Pratama has announced a US$300m offering of five-year non-call three bonds to yield around 6.5%.

The Reg S bonds will price as early as today.

The Indonesian telecommunications tower operator does not have outstanding bonds. The leads are looking at Tower Bersama’s 2018s and 2022s, which were trading around 100.875 and 98.75, respectively, at the time of announcement.

BNP Paribas, ING, JP Morgan, Standard Chartered and HSBC are joint lead managers and bookrunners on the offering. (Reporting By Frances Yoon, editing by Dharsan Singh and Daniel Stanton)

