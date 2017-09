SINGAPORE, Feb 12 (IFR) - National Australia Bank (Aaa/NR/AAA) has opened books for an offering of a 12-year euro-denominated Reg S benchmark covered bond, for which the initial price guidance is mid-swaps plus low 20s. The bond is backed against 100% prime Australian residential mortgages. Credit Agricole, HSBC, NAB and UBS are joint bookrunners. The offering is today’s business. (Reporting By Daniel Stanton, editing by Dharsan Singh)