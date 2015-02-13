NAB extends euro covered curve with new trade

SYDNEY, Feb 13 (IFR) - National Australia Bank returned to the euro market overnight to extend its covered curve with a 1bn euro offering of 12-year bonds. Credit Agricole, HSBC, NAB and UBS were joint lead managers on the trade.

The 0.875% February 19 2027s priced at 98.7830 for a yield of 0.983%, equivalent to mid swaps plus 18bp, inside initial price talk in the low 20s, and representing a 2bp-3bp new issue premium over NAB’s existing June 2025s, which were trading 11bp-12bp over swaps when the new offering was announced.

NAB attracted an order book of close to 2bn euro for the notes, which were widely distributed across Europe. Among the buyers, 53% were from Germany and Austria, 20% were from France, 7% were from the Benelux, 6% were from Asia, 5% were from Nordic countries, 4% were from the UK, 3% were from Switzerland and 2% from elsewhere. Fund managers were allotted 34% insurance and pension companies 27%, banks 22% and central banks 17%.

NAB’s previous euro trade was January 8’s record-breaking 2.25bn euro senior unsecured issue, which ranks as the largest euro sale and the first dual tranche euro offering from an Australian bank.

On the same day, Westpac sold a 1.25bn euro 0.625% seven-year covered bond, while, five days later, Commonwealth Bank of Australia issued a 1bn euro five-year senior unsecured FRN.

NAB’s latest trade takes this year’s euro issuance of Australia’s four major lenders up to 5.5bn euro, or US$6.21bn, dwarfing the sole US$1.1bn dual-tranche three-year senior unsecured notes on January 12 from Australia and New Zealand Banking Group.

US investors’ appetite for Australian bank paper has waned after last year’s heavy supply, while their interest in high-yielding alternatives has increased.

Europe, on the other hand, is willing and able to buy up sizable euro-denominated Australian bank issuance, which has been relatively infrequent over the last five years.

In 2014, ANZ, CBA, NAB and Westpac raised a combined US$28.9bn in the US dollars in senior unsecured and covered bond formats, A$22.4bn, or US$17.2bn equivalent, in Australian dollars and just 8.8bn euro (US$9.9bn) in euros.

This year’s sales suggest euro issuance will account for a significantly larger proportion of their 2015 wholesale funding requirements and US issuance a lot less. (Reporting By John Weavers, editing by Dharsan Singh and Daniel Stanton)