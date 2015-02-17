FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SMBC NY gives guidance for dollar bond taps
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 17, 2015 / 9:27 AM / 3 years ago

SMBC NY gives guidance for dollar bond taps

Daniel Stanton

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Feb 17 (IFR) - Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation, New York branch, has given initial price guidance for taps of its three-month US$500m Libor plus 58bp senior unsecured floating-rate notes due January 16 2018 and its US$1bn 2.45% senior unsecured fixed-rate notes due January 16 2020.

The tap of the 2018 FRN is indicated at Libor plus 55bp-58bp and the fixed 2020 at Treasuries plus 95bp area.

The bonds carry an unconditional and irrevocable guarantee from SMBC’s New York branch and are expected to be rated A1/A+.

Goldman Sachs (B&D), SMBC Nikko, Citigroup, Barclays and JP Morgan are joint bookrunners for the SEC-exempt deal, which is today’s business. (Reporting By Daniel Stanton, editing by Dharsan Singh)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.