#Financials
February 18, 2015 / 4:41 AM / 3 years ago

Republic of Indonesia mandates banks for Samurai bond

Frances Yoon

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Feb 18 (IFR) - The Republic of Indonesia has mandated Mizuho, Nomura and SMBC Nikko for a Samurai bond that could come as early as April.

The proposed offering is expected to come with a guarantee from the Japan Bank for International Cooperation.

Indonesia, which is rated Baa3/BB+/BBB-, last priced a public bond deal in January when it priced a US$4bn 10-year and 30-year bonds, which received orders of over US$20bn.

The country is also meeting fixed-income investors in the US and Hong Kong starting next Monday. Those meetings will be arranged by Citigroup, HSBC and Standard Chartered.

Reporting By Frances Yoon, editing by Daniel Stanton

