BNP Paribas prints first Dim Sum

HONG KONG, March 4 (IFR) - BNP Paribas has received orders of Rmb2bn (US$319m) for its offering of Tier 2 10-year non-call five Dim Sum bonds priced to yield 5.1%.

The French bank was the sole bookrunner for the Dim Sum, its first such issuance, which raised Rmb1.5bn.

Bankers familiar with the issuance would not comment on BNP’s motivation for selling a Dim Sum, but said these deals were usually meant to diversify the investor base. The Dim Sum market has been dormant so far in 2015 as the renminbi has lost much of its value against the US dollar.

The bond was issued at 99.563 with a coupon of 5%. Bankers said it was trading about 10 cents higher in the secondary market.

The 42-account investor base was predominantly Asian at 98%. The remaining 2% of investors came from Europe. Insurance firms accounted for 64% of the book, while banks and asset managers made for 26% and private banks for 10%.

The bonds will be listed on the Euronext Paris exchange and are expected to have ratings of Baa2/BBB/A.