Perps replace high-yield bonds in Singapore yield hunt

SINGAPORE, March 6 (IFR) - Property developer Frasers Centrepoint this week raised S$700m (US$513m) through Singapore’s first perpetual bond of 2015, uncovering demand for hybrid securities from investors already wary of other high-yield products.

Many of Singapore’s private wealth managers are nursing paper losses after a December selloff in high-yield bonds of smaller issuers, particularly in the oil-and-gas sector, and have shown little appetite for the junk paper, which has driven the Singapore dollar bond market over the last two years.

The solid response to Frasers’ latest hybrid, however, underlined the interest in well-known companies - especially at a juicy return.

“It shows that investors are still seeking good yields,” said one syndicate banker.

Frasers’ 5% subordinated perpetual non-call five attracted an order book of S$1.5bn and a large portion of the notes went to an affiliated company. Although that was a far more modest response than the S$3.5bn of orders it received for a similar S$600m 4.88% perp non-call five issue last September, bankers said it was still a respectable size given the paltry take-up rates of recent Singapore dollar offerings.

“The heydays of huge books are over,” said the banker. “This time, the book is less inflated and reflected real demand.”

It is becoming clear that name recognition will be key this year in marketing bonds to the Singapore investor base. Several first-time or overseas issuers have found demand wanting at recent investor meetings.

Private banks find it tough to accept the tight pricing that high-grade names will command, but the higher yields make subordinated debt much more palatable. Given that rates should go up later this year, in tandem with expected rate hikes in the US, bankers see more firms turning to perpetual and hybrid structures.

“There is still a window for such issuance over the next two to three months and we are closely watching conditions,” said one DCM head.

Frasers offered a 5% yield, in line with today’s typical target yield for private bank investors. That explained why PBs bought 45% of the issue, despite a relatively low selling concession of 35 cents.

“Private bankers have become rather cryptic,” said another DCM head. “Some show interest initially, but, when it is time to put in orders, they disappear. On the other hand, the private-bank group can double up their orders come lunchtime, as was seen on this deal. It is getting very hard to gauge real demand.”

Fund managers and banks bought 10% of the notes and others bought 2%. Corporate investors bought 43%, the bulk of which went to TCC Prosperity, which had anchored the deal from the start. Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi and Khunying Wanna Sirivadhanabhakdi own TCC Prosperity, as well as a 59% stake in Frasers.

Although it met investors’ expectations of a reasonably good yield, Frasers did not pay a premium for the new notes. Pricing arrived flat, on an implied yield curve, to Frasers’ outstanding 4.88% perp callable in 2019, which was quoted at 4.74% or a cash price of 100.60. The latest notes were trading around par the following day.

Frasers’ new perp issue is the largest deal in Singapore year to date, displacing International Bank for Reconstruction and Development, which had sold a S$500m seven-year bond to yield 1.85% via DBS on February 10.That deal was, however, a private placement and was rumoured to have been sold to a single foreign central bank.

Both have bumped up total issuance year to date in Singapore to around S$2.5bn, still well below the S$3.5bn sold in the first two months of 2014. (Reporting By Kit Yin Boey, editing by Dharsan Singh, Steve Garton and Daniel Stanton)