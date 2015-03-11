FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Petronas gives guidance for dollar bonds and sukuk
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Equifax says web server vulnerability led to hack
Cyber Risk
Equifax says web server vulnerability led to hack
China takes aim at high-end solar market
Energy & Environment
China takes aim at high-end solar market
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 11, 2015 / 5:20 AM / 3 years ago

Petronas gives guidance for dollar bonds and sukuk

Frances Yoon

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, March 11 (IFR) - Petronas has announced price guidance levels for an offering of US dollar bonds, which includes a sukuk tranche.

The senior unsecured notes of seven, 10 and 30 years have been announced to yield around 150bp, 175bp and 220bp over US Treasuries, respectively.

The sukuk of five years is being offered at a yield of around 135bp over US Treasuries and be in a Wakalah structure.

The 144A/Reg S senior unsecured notes are expected to be rated on par with the company at A1/A- (Moody‘s/S&P).

Bank of America Merrill Lynch, CIMB, Citigroup, JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley are the active joint bookrunners. Deutsche Bank, HSBC, Maybank and MUFG are passive bookrunners. (Reporting By Frances Yoon, editing by Dharsan Singh and Daniel Stanton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.