Malaysia's Maybank hires for debut Samurai bond
April 8, 2015 / 2:26 AM / 2 years ago

Malaysia's Maybank hires for debut Samurai bond

Frances Yoon

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, April 8 (IFR) - Maybank has appointed Daiwa, HSBC and SMBC Nikko as leads for a debut offering of Samurai bonds.

The Malaysian bank is the first to have sold Pro-bonds and now is set to do the same with the Samurai market.

Moody’s has assigned the planned issue an A3 rating.

The amount, tenor and coupon have yet to be finalised, but the bank has is said to be considering three-year, five-year, seven-year and 10-year tenors in fixed-rate notes, as well as three-year and five-year floating-rate notes.

Maybank said in a stock exchange filing earlier that it planned to sell bonds overseas, but did not state in which country. It said it would raise funds for working capital, general banking and other corporate purposes.

The Malaysian bank last month sold a Rmb410m (US$66m) five-year Formosa and last May made its debut in Japan’s Pro-bond market with a JPY31.1bn (US$259m) three-year issue.

The Samurai is expected to be larger in size than its Pro-bond. Pricing is expected around April 23. (Reporting By Frances Yoon and Daniel Stanton, editing by Dharsan Singh and Daniel Stanton)

