Shinhan Bank gives final guidance for dollar bond

HONG KONG, April 8 (IFR) - Shinhan Bank announced final guidance for a five-year US dollar-denominated bond to yield around 95bp over US Treasuries.

The Korean lender began marketing the bond offering this morning to yield around 110bp over US Treasuries.

The 144A/Reg S notes are expected to be rated on par with the issuer at A1/A (Moody‘s/S&P). Shinhan also has an A rating from Fitch.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch, BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole, Deutsche Bank HSBC and JP Morgan are the joint bookrunners on the issue. (Reporting By Frances Yoon, editing by Daniel Stanton)