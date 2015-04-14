FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China Cinda hires banks for US$3bn MTN programme
April 14, 2015 / 2:16 AM / 2 years ago

China Cinda hires banks for US$3bn MTN programme

Spencer Anderson

HONG KONG, April 14 (IFR) - China Cinda Asset Management has mandated six banks as arrangers and dealers for a US$3bn medium-term-note programme the company is setting up.

The six are BOC International, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Credit Suisse, Cinda International Capital, CCB International and CITIC Securities International.

The banks will also work as joint global co-ordinators to arrange meetings with fixed-income investors in Hong Kong and conference calls with European and US investors on April 15. An offering of Reg S notes could follow.

Another 11 banks will act solely as programme dealers. These are UBS, Deutsche Bank, Wing Lung Bank, ABC International, ICBC Asia, Morgan Stanley, Bank of China Hong Kong, Haitong International, DBS Bank, Standard Chartered and China Merchants.

China Cinda is rated A3/A-/A.

Reporting By Spencer Anderson, editing by Dharsan Singh and Daniel Stanton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
