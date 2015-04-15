FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CCB mandates banks for Tier 2 bonds
#Bankruptcy News
April 15, 2015 / 3:57 AM / 2 years ago

CCB mandates banks for Tier 2 bonds

Frances Yoon

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, April 15 (IFR) - China Construction Bank has mandated itself, Citigroup, HSBC and Standard Chartered as joint global co-ordinators for an offering of US dollar Tier 2 bonds.

The timing of the issuance is subject to market conditions, and other bookrunners may be added.

This would be the first offshore bank capital bond to be sold by a Chinese financial institution so far this year.

CCB has also received approval to sell up to Rmb20bn (US$3.2bn) of offshore preference shares and up to Rmb60bn of onshore preference shares, which count towards Additional Tier 1 capital.

CCB is rated A/A1/A. (Reporting By Frances Yoon, editing by Dharsan Singh and Daniel Stanton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
