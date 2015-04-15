FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Malaysian sovereign draws US$6.5bn book for sukuk
April 15, 2015 / 7:58 AM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Malaysian sovereign draws US$6.5bn book for sukuk

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updates to add book size)

By Kit Yin Boey

SINGAPORE, April 15 (IFR) - The Government of Malaysia has drawn orders of US$6.5bn for its offering of 144A/Reg S sukuks, and the book is growing as European markets open for business.

Price guidance on the dual-tranche offering of 10- and 30-year sukuk yields around 135bp and 185bp over US Treasuries, respectively.

The 144A/Reg S offering follows a week of roadshows that ended in New York yesterday evening.

Joint leads CIMB, HSBC and Standard Chartered are using the outstanding bonds of Malaysian state-owned Petronas as references. Petronas’ US$1.5bn 3.50% due 2025 is quoted at 126bp over US Treasuries, or a cash price of 102.700, while its 4.50% sukuk due 2045 is at 175bp, or 103.585.

Based on guidance alone, the sovereign is providing a small pick-up, but, if demand proves robust, this is likely to be narrowed.

Malaysia Sovereign Sukuk will be the issuer of the Islamic notes, and the Government of Malaysia, rated A3/A- (Moody‘s/ S&P), will be the obligor.

The issue is indicated as benchmark size. Proceeds will be used for the government’s general purposes, including the redemption of an existing US$1.25bn trust certificates due this year. (Reporting By Kit Yin Boey, editing by Dharsan Singh and Daniel Stanton)

