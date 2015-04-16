China Cinda opens books for 5, 10yr US dollar bonds

SINGAPORE, April 16 (IFR) - China Cinda Asset Management is marketing a US dollar-denominated dual tranche bond offering.

The 5-year fixed-rate, senior unsecured bond is being marketed at around 215bp over US Treasuries, and the 10-year at around 265bp.

The deal has attracted significant anchor orders following a roadshow and global investor calls.

China Cinda’s 4.0% May 2019s and 5.625% May 2024s were trading at T+177bp and T+245bp respectively.

China Cinda (HK) Holdings Company, which is rated BBB+/stable by Standard & Poor‘s, is the guarantor, and China Cinda Asset Management is the keepwell and equity interest purchase provider.

The 144A/3c(7)/Reg S notes, which are expected to be rated Baa1/BBB+/A, will be issued by China Cinda Finance (2015) I.

The notes include a change of control put at 101%. Proceeds will be used for working capital, investment and other general corporate purposes.

Bank of Merrill Lynch, BOC International, CCB International, Cinda International Capital, CITIC Securities and Credit Suisse are the joint global co-ordinators.

These banks are also joint bookrunners with ABC International, Bank of China (Hong Kong), China Merchants Securities, Deutsche Bank, DBS, Haitong International, ICBC (Asia), Wing Lung Bank, Morgan Stanley, Standard Chartered and UBS. (Reporting By Frances Yoon, editing by Daniel Stanton)