HONG KONG, April 16 (IFR) - Industrial Bank of Korea is marketing a five-year US dollar bond to yield around 90bp over US Treasuries. The 144A/Reg S notes will be rated on par with the state-owned lender at Aa3/A+/AA-. Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup, Commerzbank, Deutsche Bank, HSBC and Mizuho are the joint bookrunners. (Reporting By Frances Yoon, editing by Dharsan Singh and Daniel Stanton)