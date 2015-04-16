Rolta bonds plunge on short-seller's report

HONG KONG, April 16 (IFR) - Bonds of Rolta plunged shortly after US firm Glaucus Research said it had shorted the Indian infotech company’s offshore 2018s and 2019s.

The 2018s were down 5.0 points at 99.0 and the 2019s down 5.5 points at 93.5 shortly after noon, according to Tradeweb.

Glaucus alleged that the Indian infotech company overstated its Ebitda and in the belief that the firm will not be able to repay foreign bondholders without refinancing.

Independent research firms have frequently targeted stocks, but it is rare for them to issue negative reports on bonds.

In a press release, Glaucus says it values the outstanding bonds, comprising an aggregate amount of USD500m with coupons of 10.750% and 8.875%, at 16 cents on the dollar, citing the recovery value of its offshore assets.

“We believe that Rolta has fabricated its reported capital expenditures in order to mask that it has materially overstated its Ebitda,” says the California-based firm in today’s press release.

The US short-seller points out that Rolta’s net debt rose from USD319m at the financial year ending 2011 to USD740m in the October to December period last year. Glaucus claims Rolta “has almost nothing to show for its highly suspicious spending”.

The firm goes on to claim that Rolta will not be able to repay foreign bondholders because it does not generate free cash flow.

Before Glaucus’ announcement, the 10.750% May 2018s were spotted at 103.8, up from 103.0 two days ago, according to Tradeweb. The 8.875% 2019s were also up a 10th of a point to 99.0.

Rolta completed a tender offer to switch investors out of the 10.750% 2018s into new 8.875% 2019s to conform the indentures.

Rolta India, which is the guarantor for issuer of the 2019s Rolta Americas LLC and for issuer of the 2018s Rolta LLC, has BB- ratings from both S&P and Fitch. (Reporting By Frances Yoon and Daniel Stanton, editing by Dharsan Singh)