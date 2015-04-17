Kaisa keeps bond investors cautious as property pipeline builds

HONG KONG, April 16 (IFR) - Chinese property developers are queuing up to return to the international bond markets, even as renewed uncertainty over the future of Kaisa Group Holdings is making it harder to attract investors.

Optimism for the high-yield sector returned last week after Central China Real Estate successfully launched the first US dollar bond from a Chinese real-estate developer since Shimao Properties tapped an existing issue in March.

Although the issue size was modest, Central China’s final pricing of 8.75% for the US$300m five-year non-call three bonds came flat to secondary levels, after adding in the one-year swap spread, on an order book that was 10 times oversubscribed. This showed that investors have drawn a distinction between Kaisa and other developers.

“We are starting to see that, in recent weeks, investors are separating the Kaisa and Sunac debacle with the rest of the sector,” said Suanjin Tan, portfolio manager for Asian fixed income at BlackRock. Tan said it was still possible that further surprises in the Kaisa case could impact the rest of the market, but expected any resulting volatility to be short-lived.

Central China’s print came after Wuzhou International Holdings, China Aoyuan Property Group, Times Property, Dalian Wanda and Powerlong Real Estate completed non-deal roadshows in the past month, according to bankers, who said some of these meetings were expected to result in offerings of US dollar bonds.

“Literally, each and every company who has bonds outstanding is meeting investors on NDRs,” said one banker. “I’ve done at least 10 of these.”

The potential wave of Chinese high-yield bonds comes after the removal of a key hurdle for embattled developer Kaisa. Shenzhen city authorities have lifted sales blocks on nearly all of Kaisa’s residential developments, clearing the way for Sunac China Holdings’ takeover to proceed.

However, Sunac’s acquisition is now uncertain after Kaisa reinstated founding chairman Kwok Ying Shing. Some analysts see this as a sign that Kwok is no longer out of favour with the Chinese authorities and that Sunac’s acquisition may not proceed. The acquisition, which is dependent on the restructuring of Kaisa’s debts, is already in doubt after offshore bondholders pushed back against the company’s proposed terms.

TRICKIER DEALS

Investors are now unsure what will happen when the grace period for an upcoming coupon payment on Kaisa’s 2017s ends on April 18, since the company had been expected to reach an agreement on its restructuring before then. These concerns make it hard for investors to return wholeheartedly to high-yield bonds.

“Deals can certainly get done, but I still think that, in the post-Kaisa environment, investors are going to be cautious,” said a Hong Kong-based credit analyst.

“It’s certainly going to be trickier to get deals done than it was six months ago. We’re not back to the good old days when investors were throwing money at every Single B property company that came to market. There’s more selectivity now.”

Wing Son Cheng, a research analyst at Credit Suisse, added that investors were becoming more focused on state-owned enterprises or firms with better transparency and governance.

However, the cautious approach to high-yield comes amid a massive tightening in Chinese property yields and a lack of supply, which may pressure investors to revisit the sector in their search for higher returns, despite looming concerns about credit fundamentals.

High-yield bond prices have jumped as much as five points since the beginning of the year, while Kaisa’s bonds leapt almost 10 points last week.

The People’s Bank of China’s decision to ease lending restrictions to support the country’s real-estate market, the higher participation of Chinese bank treasuries and European investors, as well as a recent stock-market rally, could also give PRC property issuers ways to improve financial ratios.

“If the equity market rally is sustainable, these high-yield companies may decide to tap the market for equity funding. This will enhance their capital ratios and provide more financial flexibility, which is positive for bondholders,” said Cheng.

Yet investors like Blackrock will be closely watching how Kaisa is resolved and use it as a guide for assessing risk in future deals.

“If such restructuring is not handled properly in an equitable and transparent fashion, I would expect that there will be repercussions in the broader market,” said Tan.

“If owning bonds does not necessarily put you higher up in the capital structure, investors will have to re-evaluate their investment assumptions and invariably risk premium necessitated will need to be higher to compensate investors for the greater investment risk.”