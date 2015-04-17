FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-CCB mandates banks for Tier 2 bonds
#Bankruptcy News
April 17, 2015 / 6:46 AM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-CCB mandates banks for Tier 2 bonds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds joint bookrunners)

By Frances Yoon

HONG KONG, April 17 (IFR) - China Construction Bank has mandated itself, Citigroup, HSBC and Standard Chartered as joint global co-ordinators for an offering of US dollar Tier 2 bonds.

Those banks will act as joint bookrunners with ANZ, Credit Suisse and JP Morgan.

The timing of the issuance is subject to market conditions, and other bookrunners may be added.

This would be the first offshore bank capital bond to be sold by a Chinese financial institution so far this year.

CCB has also received approval to sell up to CNY20bn (USD3.2bn) of offshore preference shares and up to CNY60bn of onshore preference shares, which count towards Additional Tier 1 capital.

CCB is rated A1/A/A. (Reporting By Frances Yoon, editing by Dharsan Singh and Daniel Stanton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
