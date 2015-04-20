FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Doosan Heavy gives guidance for Kexim-backed dollar bonds
Sections
Featured
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Technology
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 20, 2015 / 2:46 AM / 2 years ago

Doosan Heavy gives guidance for Kexim-backed dollar bonds

Frances Yoon

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, April 20 (IFR) - Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction has started marketing a five-year US dollar bond to yield around 115bp over US Treasuries.

The 144A/Reg S bonds come with a guarantee from the Export-Import Bank of Korea.

HSBC, JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley are the bookrunners.

Moody’s has assigned a provisional Aa3 to the notes, based on Kexim’s foreign currency senior unsecured rating, since the state-owned bank will guarantee the notes on an unconditional and irrevocable basis.

The payment obligations will also rank pari passu with Kexim’s unsecured requirements. (Reporting by Frances Yoon, editing by Dharsan Singh and Daniel Stanton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.