Doosan Heavy gives guidance for Kexim-backed dollar bonds

SINGAPORE, April 20 (IFR) - Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction has started marketing a five-year US dollar bond to yield around 115bp over US Treasuries.

The 144A/Reg S bonds come with a guarantee from the Export-Import Bank of Korea.

HSBC, JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley are the bookrunners.

Moody’s has assigned a provisional Aa3 to the notes, based on Kexim’s foreign currency senior unsecured rating, since the state-owned bank will guarantee the notes on an unconditional and irrevocable basis.

The payment obligations will also rank pari passu with Kexim’s unsecured requirements. (Reporting by Frances Yoon, editing by Dharsan Singh and Daniel Stanton)