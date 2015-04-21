FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BPCE explores Singapore dollar Basel III bonds
April 21, 2015 / 9:02 AM / 2 years ago

BPCE explores Singapore dollar Basel III bonds

Kit Yin Boey

2 Min Read

SINGAPORE, April 21 (IFR) - French retail bank BPCE , rated A2/A/A, is holding meetings in Singapore to familiarise the fixed-income investor community with its name.

The presentations are taking place quietly through a handful of banks, including local lenders like DBS and UOB.

According to market chatter, BPCE is mulling an offering of Basel III-compliant Tier 2 bonds in Singapore dollars as part of a move to diversify its funding sources.

The French bank has been actively raising funds in local currencies in Asia, having sold an A$800m (US$624m) five-year MTN in Australia, a Rmb750m (US$120m) 10-year non-call T2 in Hong Kong and a JPY48.3bn (US$404.5m) three-tranche T2 Samurai in Japan. All three issues were sold in the last four months.

BPCE’s potential T2 in Singapore comes a month after ANZ tied up a hugely successful S$500m (US$360m) 3.75% 12NC7 T2, taking advantage of the positive US dollar basis swap. The basis swap is still in favour of foreign issuers, according to Singapore-based bankers.

Bankers say, as local investors are unfamiliar with BPCE, the bank needs to conduct meetings to introduce its credentials. A Singapore dollar offering will depend on investor feedback, although a 10NC5 issue was has been suggested at a yield in the low 4%.

BPCE is the second largest banking group in France. (Reporting By Kit Yin Boey, editing by Dharsan Singh and Daniel Stanton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
