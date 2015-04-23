FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Queensland taps July 2023 line for A$750m
April 23, 2015 / 6:21 AM / 2 years ago

Queensland taps July 2023 line for A$750m

John Weavers

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, April 23 (IFR) - Queensland Treasury Corp has tapped its 4.25% July 21 2023 line for A$750m (US$577m) with today’s syndicated reopening via arrangers ANZ, CBA and UBS.

The reopening, which took the outstanding size to A$6.317bn, priced at 109.354 for a yield of 2.96%, 56.5bp over the April 2023 Australian Commonwealth government bond. The bond had A$5.567bn outstanding before today’s tap.

The Aa1/AA+ rated state funding arm raised A$1.4bn from its previous syndicated sale on March 11. The addition to its 4.75% July 21 2025 bond priced 59bp wide of ACGBs. (Reporting By John Weavers, editing by Dharsan Singh and Daniel Stanton)

