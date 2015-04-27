FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RComm indicates secured dollar bonds at 6.5% area
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
April 27, 2015 / 2:45 AM / 2 years ago

RComm indicates secured dollar bonds at 6.5% area

Frances Yoon

2 Min Read

SEOUL, April 27 (IFR) - India’s Reliance Communications is marketing a 5.5-year US dollar bond to yield around 6.5%.

The Reg S-only senior secured notes come with a security package that includes tower assets and optic fibre cables, as well as certain telecommunications licences and a pledge over RComm’s equity stake in Reliance Communications Infrastructure and all the shares held by the issuer and Reliance Infocomm Infrastructure in Reliance Telecom.

The notes also carry standard high-yield covenants, including a minimum fixed-charge coverage ratio of 2.25x.

RComm is returning to the international bond markets after pulling plans for a debut US$255m five-year non-call three Reg S offering in December, which was marketed to yield around 6.5%. At the time, the bonds and the issuer were unrated.

This time around, RComm has ratings of Ba3 from Moody’s and BB- from Fitch, both with stable outlooks. The notes are expected to be rated on par with the issuer.

DBS and Standard Chartered are joint bookrunners.

RComm is part of the Anil Dhirubhai Ambani-owned Reliance Group, one of India’s largest business groups in terms of market capitalisation. Its operations include sectors in infrastructure, power, financial services and entertainment. (Reporting by Frances Yoon, editing by Steve Garton and Daniel Stanton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.