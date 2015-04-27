FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bendigo and Adelaide Bank announces A$200m Tier 1 offer
April 27, 2015 / 3:31 AM / 2 years ago

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank announces A$200m Tier 1 offer

John Weavers

2 Min Read

SYDNEY, April 27 (IFR) - Australia’s Bendigo and Adelaide Bank has announced plans to raise approximately A$200m (US$156m) from its latest issue of Convertible Preference Shares 3 (CPS3).

Price guidance for the retail-targeted, Basel III-compliant Tier 1 notes is 400bp-420bp over 180-day BBSW. The bookbuild to set the margin is expected on May 1. Bendigo has the ability to raise more or less from the issue, depending on demand.

The offer, which includes a reinvestment offer for eligible holders of redeeming Bendigo Preference Shares, opens on May 5. The closing date for the security and general offers is June 5, and the broker firm offer closes on June 12. The notes have a call date on June 15 2021 and a mandatory conversion date two years later.

Goldman Sachs is the sole arranger and joint lead manager alongside Evans and Partners, JP Morgan and NAB.

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank, Australia’s fifth largest bank, issued an enlarged A$250m Tier 1 Convertible Preference Shares 2 (CPS2) in September 2014 at a margin of 320bp over three-month BBSW. (Reporting by John Weavers, editing by Steve Garton and Daniel Stanton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
