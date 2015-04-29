Bendigo keeps faith in retail for Tier 1 note

* Emerging wholesale market may be viable alternative for small T1 trades

By John Weavers

SYDNEY, April 29 (IFR) - Australian lender Bendigo and Adelaide Bank is sticking to the retail market for its latest offering of Additional Tier 1 notes, shunning the emerging wholesale market for the capital securities.

Australia’s sixth-largest bank announced on the ASX on Monday an offering of new Convertible Preference Shares 3 (CPS3), callable after six years, to raise approximately A$200m (US$156m).

Coming after wealth manager AMP broke new ground this year in becoming the first financial entity to sell AT1 notes in Australia’s institutional bond market, Bendigo’s move suggests the retail investor base continues to offer more attractive funding costs.

AMP, the biggest wealth-management company in Australia and New Zealand, raised an enlarged A$275m from its Basel III-compliant issue of perpetual non-call fives on March 13.

“Bendigo could have got a A$200m deal away in the wholesale market, but a retail offer provides tighter pricing and does not disadvantage its existing T1 note holders,” said Philip Bayley, principal at ADCM Services.

“However, other smaller financial issuers, notably regional banks, may still take the wholesale route for diversification purposes, especially those that don’t have to worry about rolling over any upcoming callable notes,” he said.

Historically, Australian banks have targeted the retail market for AT1 capital, largely because domestic tax rules deter institutional demand.

Similar to dividend payments on common stock, Australian AT1 securities pay a franked or after-tax coupon, on which individual investors can claim franking benefits when filing tax returns. Most institutional investors cannot use the franking credits, meaning they only receive 70% of the returns available to retail investors.

This buy-side bias was reflected in the distribution statistics for the AMP Wholesale Capital Notes as asset managers bought just 24% of the paper. Of the rest, 5% was allocated to brokers and banks, with a bulk of 71% sold, through joint lead managers JP Morgan, NAB and UBS, to sophisticated wholesale investors, including high-net-worth individuals, self-managed superannuation funds and middle-market clients.

The wholesale market is not deep enough to satisfy the four Australian major banks’ annual T1 needs, estimated at more than A$1bn each. However, AMP showed it could work for smaller issuers that enjoy diversification benefits and avoid the costs of a prospectus and other documentation and legal costs required for ASX-listed securities.

Tighter pricing

On the other hand, the retail market’s much-larger investor pool typically provides keener pricing, as underlined in Bendigo’s margin guidance of 400bp-420bp over 180-day BBSW.

This looks aggressive against the 400bp margin on the AMP Wholesale Capital Notes, even though this spread has subsequently tightened to 385bp in the secondary. AMP’s T1 notes are rated two notches higher than those of Bendigo and are callable a year earlier.

AMP Capital Notes have a BBB rating from S&P, three notches below AMP’s senior unsecured A. Bendigo’s CPS3 has no formal rating, but has a shadow rating of BB+, four notches lower than the bank’s A- senior unsecured rating.

A big reason Bendigo is returning to the retail market is to facilitate its existing shareholders and other retail investors. CPS3 includes a reinvestment offer for eligible holders of the AUD90m Bendigo Preference Shares to be called in June.

AMP did not have the same loyalty considerations because March’s sale was its debut AT1 issue in any market.

The take-up for Bendigo’s reinvestment offer is expected to be high since the existing BPS notes pay only a 150bp margin versus the expected 400bp margin for CPS3. This is also juicier than the 320bp Bendigo paid for its A$250m CPS2 sold in September 2014, a reflection of the local AT1 market’s recent repricing.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia paid just 280bp on its record-breaking A$3bn PERLS VII notes in September 2014, which are callable in December 2022. However, indigestion from this jumbo print and greater awareness of the risks associated with new-style Basel III-compliant notes have pushed out margins from this historic low.

As a result, fellow majors ANZ and National Australia Bank required respective margins of 360bp and 350bp for their AUD970m ASX-listed Capital Notes 3 and A$1.3bn Capital Notes issued in February. These are callable after eight and five years, respectively.

The CPS3 offer opens on May 5. The closing date for the security and general offers is June 5, while that on the broker firm offer is June 12. The call date is June 15 2021 and the mandatory conversion date is two years later.

Goldman Sachs is the sole arranger and joint lead manager alongside Evans and Partners, JP Morgan and NAB. (Reporting By John Weavers. Editing By Steve Garton, Dharsan Singh and Daniel Stanton)