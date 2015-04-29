FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-CCB to start roadshows on Friday for Tier 2 bond
April 29, 2015 / 8:36 AM / 2 years ago

CORRECTED-CCB to start roadshows on Friday for Tier 2 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Changes date that roadshow begins, adds details of ratings, additional bookrunners)

By Spencer Anderson

HONG KONG, April 29 (IFR) - China Construction Bank will begin roadshows on Friday for a US dollar-denominated Tier 2 bond. CCB will meet investors in Hong Kong, Singapore and London.

The bank has mandated itself, Citigroup, HSBC and Standard Chartered as global co-ordinators. The four banks are also joint bookrunners with JP Morgan, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank and ANZ.

The issuer is rated A1/A/A (Moody‘s/S&P/Fitch), and the bonds are expected to be rated BBB+/BBB+ (S&P/Fitch). (Reporting by Spencer Anderson, editing by Dharsan Singh and Daniel Stanton)

