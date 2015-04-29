CORRECTED-CCB to start roadshows on Friday for Tier 2 bond

(Changes date that roadshow begins, adds details of ratings, additional bookrunners)

By Spencer Anderson

HONG KONG, April 29 (IFR) - China Construction Bank will begin roadshows on Friday for a US dollar-denominated Tier 2 bond. CCB will meet investors in Hong Kong, Singapore and London.

The bank has mandated itself, Citigroup, HSBC and Standard Chartered as global co-ordinators. The four banks are also joint bookrunners with JP Morgan, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank and ANZ.

The issuer is rated A1/A/A (Moody‘s/S&P/Fitch), and the bonds are expected to be rated BBB+/BBB+ (S&P/Fitch). (Reporting by Spencer Anderson, editing by Dharsan Singh and Daniel Stanton)